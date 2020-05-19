JPMorgan Chase & Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Annual Shareholders Meeting for JPMorgan Chase and Company, which will be led by Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Please welcome, Jamie Dimon.
James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's 10:00 a.m., and I'm pleased to call to order the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Welcome. I'm Jamie Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase and Chairman of this meeting. With me today is Stacey Friedman, our General Counsel. Stacey will serve as secretary of this meeting and will lead us through the formalities and the agenda. Stacey?
Stacey Friedman - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - General Counsel
Thank you, Jamie. I would like to add my welcome to everyone for joining us today. As for the business of the meeting, I have, first, the affidavit of mailing of the notice of the meeting; second, the proxy statement; third, the form of the proxy; and fourth, the annual report. The shareholder list
