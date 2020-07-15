Jul 15, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT
Simon Segal;Dealreporter;Editorial Consultant -
Good afternoon, everybody. It's afternoon, Australian time. My name is Simon Segal. I'd like to welcome you all to this webinar being presented by Mergermarket and Datasite. Briefly, our backgrounds. I'm the consulting editor to Dealreporter. I've done television work on Sky Business on deals. And I would -- and I'm going to be hosting the event, this webinar.
As a start, I'm going to ask each of our panelists to introduce themselves. We've got Simon Feiglin, Kam Jamshidi, Peter Turner, Desmond Chua, Nick Brown, Manoj Jampala. They're going to introduce themselves. And ahead of that, I'd really like to thank them all for participating.
And yes, so over to Simon.
Simon B. Feiglin - The Riverside Company - Managing Partner
Thanks, Simon. Again, my name is Simon Feiglin. I'm a partner with The Riverside Company. We are a global mid-market private equity fund with 15 offices in 4 continents across the globe. We have been active in Australia for over a decade now. We focus on
