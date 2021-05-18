JPMorgan Chase & Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual Shareholders Meeting for JPMorgan Chase & and Co., which will be led by Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.



James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's 10 a.m., and I'm pleased to call to order the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Welcome. I am Jamie Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of this meeting. With me today is Stacey Friedman, our General Counsel. Stacey will serve as Secretary of this meeting and will lead us through the formalities and the agenda.



Also with us is Reggie Chambers, our Head of Investor Relations, who will be reading questions that have been submitted by our shareholders. Stacey?



Stacey Friedman - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & General Counsel



Thank you, Jamie. I would like to add my welcome to everyone joining us today.



As for the business of the meeting, I have, one, the affidavit of mailing of notice of