Jun 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



With that out of the way, I'm pleased to have with us this morning, Jamie Dimon, who needs no introduction as Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Jamie, thanks so much for sharing some time with us this morning.



James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



Thrilled to be here, and next time, in person.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



That sounds great. Your final Zoom meeting, hopefully. Okay.



James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



(inaudible) the end