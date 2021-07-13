Q2 2021 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we get going, I'd just like to say how honored I am to be on my first earnings call following the footsteps of Marianne and Jen, both of whom taught me so much during my time working for them, and whose shoes will be very difficult to fill, but I'm going to try.



So with that, this presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer in the back. Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $11.9 billion, EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4 billion, and delivered a return on tangible common equity of 23%. These results include $3 billion of