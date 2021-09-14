Sep 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



This is Jason Goldberg, and I cover the U.S. large-cap bank stocks here at Barclays, and this is our 19th Annual Global Financial Services Conference. Next up, very pleased to have JPMorgan Chase. From the company, we have Marianne Lake, who's Co-CEO of the CCB, their Consumer Banking businesses, which is a very, very large part of the country. Actually, it was a stand-alone bank. In revenues, it would probably be top 5 in the U.S., a large business. Marianne, welcome.



Marianne Lake - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Co-Head of Consumer & Community Banking and CEO of Consumer Lending



Thank you so much, Jason. It's so great to be back with you guys after a couple of years off, I feel.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity AnalystYes. I guess maybe the best place to start, 4-or-so months ago, you were named to co-head the Consumer & Community Bank