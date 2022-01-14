Q4 2021 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded (Operator Instructions) We will now go live to the presentation. Please stand by.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum. Please go ahead.



Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer in the back. It's slightly longer this quarter to cover both our fourth quarter and full year results as well as spend some time talking about the outlook for next year.



Starting with the fourth quarter on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $10.4 billion, EPS of $3.33 on revenue of $30.3 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 19%. These results included a $1.8 billion net credit reserve release, which I'll cover in more detail shortly. Adjusting for this, we delivered a 17% ROTCE this