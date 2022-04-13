Q1 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $8.3 billion, EPS of $2.63 on revenue of $31.6 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 16%. These results include approximately $900 million of credit reserve builds, which I'll cover in more detail shortly, as well as $500 million of losses in Credit Adjustments & Other and CIB.



Regarding loan growth, we're continuing to see positive trends with loans up 8% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter ex PPP with the sequential growth