JPMorgan Chase & Co Investor Day Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to our 2022 Investor Day. Please welcome to the stage, Mikael Grubb, Head of Investor Relations.



Mikael Grubb - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Mikael Grubb, the Head of Investor Relations. On behalf of the operating committee and all of the other people who have worked tirelessly to make this event possible, it is my great pleasure to welcome you to our 2022 Investor Day.



Whether you're in the room or joining us via the webcast, a shareholder, large or small, a sell-side analyst or one of the other stakeholders invited here today, I do believe the hours spent with us today will be very valuable in understanding the strategic direction of the firm. You'll get the chance to hear from and interact with our deep bench of business leaders, the ones who built the systems and technology, design our products and deal with the clients and customers on a day-to-day basis. So with that in mind, I will get off the stage in just a bit. But before that, a few logistical pointers.



First on Q&A.