Jun 01, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

John Eamon McDonald - Autonomous Research LLP - Senior Analyst Large-cap Banks



All right. Great. Thanks, everybody, for joining. We're really happy to have JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon, return again to the conference. Jamie, thanks so much for joining us today.



James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



Thrilled to be here. Thank you.



John Eamon McDonald - Autonomous Research LLP - Senior Analyst Large-cap Banks



So you hosted an Investor Day last week for your investors and analysts, a lot of generalists in the audience today probably didn't get a chance to listen in. Maybe you could take a few minutes to summarize the key takeaways that you and your team wanted to convey at your Investor Day last week?



James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



Yes. So we did have an Investor Day. It was long. It went from like 8:00 to 3:00. All the major executives made presentation, including one on tech, one in CCB, CIB, asset wealth