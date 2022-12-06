Dec 06, 2022 / 05:20PM GMT

Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



We're close to the start time. So we're delighted to have Marianne Lake with us as our next presenter. She is the Co-CEO of the Consumer & Community Banking businesses in more than (inaudible) three leading businesses: Card Services; Home Lending; and Auto Finance. She's been with the firm for over 20 years and the last at this conference 2017, and she was CFO. So, Marianne, welcome back.



Marianne Lake - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Co-CEO of Consumer & Community Banking



Thank you. It's great to be back. As Richard said, was the last time I were here in 2017, I think now it's got to be like 19. So the last five years, too quick.



Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



It's not like nothing happened in the last five years or so.



Marianne Lake - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Co-CEO of Consumer & Community Banking



No, I know. Trust me.



Questions and