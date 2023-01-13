Q4 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 13, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $11 billion, EPS of $3.57, on revenue of $35.6 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 20%. This quarter, we had 2 significant items in Corporate, a $914 million gain on the sale of Visa B shares, offset by $874 million of net investment securities loss.



Touching on a few highlights. Combined credit and debit spend is up 9% year-on-year, with growth in both discretionary and nondiscretionary spending. We ended the year ranked at