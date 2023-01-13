Q4 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 13, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
We will now go live to the presentation. Please stand by. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.
Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer on the back.
Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $11 billion, EPS of $3.57, on revenue of $35.6 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 20%. This quarter, we had 2 significant items in Corporate, a $914 million gain on the sale of Visa B shares, offset by $874 million of net investment securities loss.
Touching on a few highlights. Combined credit and debit spend is up 9% year-on-year, with growth in both discretionary and nondiscretionary spending. We ended the year ranked at
