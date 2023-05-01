May 01, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website, and please refer to the disclaimer in the back. And thank you for joining. On this morning's call, we will cover the transaction we closed overnight for assets and liabilities of First Republic Bank. I'll keep my prepared remarks relatively brief so we can get to questions right away.



Starting on Page 1. We always talk about how our fortress balance sheet and consistent operating model allows us to invest through cycles. The overwhelming majority of these investments are organic initiatives, you will