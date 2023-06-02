Jun 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



We're happy to have JPMorgan Chase up next. We've got Daniel Pinto, who's the President and Chief Operating Officer of the company. Daniel, thank you so much for joining us today.



Daniel Eduardo Pinto - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - President & COO



A pleasure to be here.



Questions and Answers:

So you had an Investor Day last week. For those that couldn't make it, maybe you could just kind of give us some highlights of the top messages that you and Jamie and the team wanted investors to walk away with.- JPMorgan Chase & Co. - President & COOYes. So yes, we had it like a few days ago. It was -- essentially, we reaffirm our strategy that is based on 4 pillars: to be global, diversify, operate and scale and have our complete set of products. All the business presented their strategy and their target return on equities and their opportunities. Even though it shows that the company is doing very well, we've been