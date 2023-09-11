Sep 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, everybody. It's a very, very distinct pleasure of mine to introduce the preeminent leader of our industry, person who's been the preeminent leader of our industry for many decades, Jamie Dimon. It's an even greater pleasure when he was your former boss. Thank you. Thanks for coming.



When I say Jamie has been a leader of this industry, it's not just that he has run the largest bank in the world, the most excellently run. He's shown us how to do it. But it's also he's been a leader for the way the industry should think about the business and the business of banking through the financial crisis, through the European crisis. And this year, through what happened with the regional banks.



And that's very important for us to keep in mind. And it's also the basics of what good banking is about, disciplined growth, good risk management, the importance of technology and systems. He was talking about it a lot before many people did. I know you all want to hear from him. I'll just say one more thing, which is that when I used to work at JPMorgan, often we'd ask ourselves the