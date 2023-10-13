Q3 2023 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everybody. Before we start the actual call, I want to repeat something we just said on the press call. So before we get into discussions about third quarter earnings, I just want to say how deeply saddened that we all are about the recent horrific attacks on Israel and the resulting bloodshed and more. Terrorism and hatred have no place in our civilized world, and all of our hearts here at JPMorgan Chase go out to all who are suffering.



Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Jamie. And of course, I very much echo the