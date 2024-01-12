Q4 2023 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $9.3 billion, EPS of $3.04 on revenue of $39.9 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 15%. These results included the $2.9 billion FDIC special assessment and $743 million of net investment securities losses in corporate.



On Page 2, we have more on our fourth quarter results. Similar to prior quarters, we have called out the impact of First Republic where relevant. You'll also note that we have now allocated certain deposits,