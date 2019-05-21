JPMorgan Chase & Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
Good morning. Welcome to the Annual Shareholders Meeting for JPMorgan Chase & Co. We're going to start the morning with a brief video, after which we'll be joined by Jamie Dimon and our General Counsel, Stacey Friedman. Please start the video.
(presentation)
James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is 10:00 a.m., and I'm pleased to call to order the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co. I am Jamie Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase and the Chairman of this meeting. The video you just saw shows our commitment to the state and people of Illinois. In the audience today are a number of our employees from the Chicago area, and I'd like to thank them for attending and extend them a special welcome.
With me today is Stacey Friedman, our General Counsel, and Stacey will serve as Secretary of this meeting and will lead us through the agenda. Stacey?
Stacey Friedman - JPMorgan
May 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
