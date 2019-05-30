May 30, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

John Eamon McDonald - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Former Senior Analyst



Okay. We're ready to get started. Very happy to have JPMorgan joining us again this year. This year, really pleased to welcome Gordon Smith. Gordon is the Co-President of JPMorgan. He's also co-Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan and CEO of their largest business line, Consumer & Community Banking. Gordon, thanks for joining us. We're happy to have you.



Gordon A. Smith - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Co-President, Co-COO and CEO of Consumer & Community Banking



You're welcome. Thanks for the invitation.



Questions and Answers:

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Former Senior AnalystI thought we'd start off talking about your macro views, how do you feel about the world. Bank stock investors are concerned about the flat yield curve, slowing economic growth, trade war talk. Where do you shake out on how things feel overall in the economy and what you're hearing from