Q2 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Piepszak.



Ms. Piepszak, please go ahead.



Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before I get started, I'd like to thank Marianne for nearly 7 years as CFO and for her support of me over many years, but particularly her support during my transition into this role. So a huge thanks to Marianne.



James Dimon - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Chairman & CEO



Yes. And I just want to add my thanks, too. I think Marianne, as you all know, did a great job, smart, honest, thoughtful, helped make the company a better company. So all the thanks goes to Marianne, and we also all know that Jenny will do a great job, too.



Jennifer A. Piepszak