Q3 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'll take you through the presentation which, as always, is available on our website, and we ask that you please refer to the disclaimer at the back.



Starting on Page 1, the firm reported net income of $9.1 billion and EPS of $2.68 on record revenue of $30.1 billion with a return on tangible common equity of 18%. Underlying performance continues to be strong with highlights including client investment assets in Consumer Banking, up 13%; strength in our consumer lending businesses, in particular on higher origination volume in Home Lending and Auto; and healthy growth in sales and outstandings in Card; #1 in global IB fees