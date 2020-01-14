Q4 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'll take you through the presentation, which as always, is available on our website, and we ask that you please refer to the disclaimer at the back.



Starting on Page 1. The firm reported net income of $8.5 billion, EPS of $2.57 and revenue of $29.2 billion with a return on tangible common equity of 17%. Underlying performance continues to be strong.



Deposit growth accelerated in the fourth quarter across consumer and wholesale, with average balances up 7% year-on-year. We saw solid loan growth with Card and AWM being the bright spots, as average loans across the company were up 3% year-on-year, excluding the