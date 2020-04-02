Apr 02, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Matthew Boss. Sir, you may begin.



Matthew Robert Boss - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Great. Thanks, and good afternoon. It's Matt Boss, JPMorgan's, department stores and specialty softlines analyst. For our final fireside of the conference, we have Nordstrom's CEO, Erik Nordstrom; and CFO, Anne Bramman. Erik, I don't -- I figured I'd pass it over to you and Anne for any opening remarks, and then we can jump right into questions.



Erik B. Nordstrom - Nordstrom, Inc. - CEO, Principal Executive Officer & Director



Sure. Thanks, Matt, and thanks, everybody for participating. I appreciate it under these extremely strange, unusual conditions. About -- Anne and I thought we'd just start off with the obvious. Just given this context and unprecedented times, how we're viewing things. And a couple of points I'd like to make off.



Number one, while we saw most unprecedented times and changing quickly. None of us have been through this. The changes, we think that -- and we do believe