Q3 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Piepszak. Ms. Piepszak, please go ahead.
Jennifer A. Piepszak - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'll take you through the presentation, which, as always, is available on our website. And we ask that you please refer to the disclaimer at the back.
Starting on Page 1, the firm reported net income of $9.4 billion, EPS of $2.92 and revenue of $29.9 billion with a return on tangible common equity of 19%. Included in these results are $524 million of legal expenses primarily related to the resolution of legal matters announced last month. Overall for the quarter, while we're still in a very uncertain environment, our underlying business fundamentals performed quite well.
So I'll just touch on a
