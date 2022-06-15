Jun 15, 2022 / 05:10PM GMT

Meghan Durkin - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Meghan Durkin from the media team here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. Next up, we have Jimmy Barge, who's the CFO of Lionsgate. Jimmy, thanks so much for being here.



James W. Barge - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - CFO



Thanks, Meghan. It's great to be with everybody.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - Research AnalystYes. So I wanted to start with the big announcement you made on your last call. You said that you're in the process of trying to separate Starz from the Studio, perhaps doing a spin-off. It looks like you talked about the end of the summer being able to have some news on this. And can you just perhaps give us an idea of why this is the right time, what the rationale is? Why a sponsor?- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - CFOSure. Look, we're not to