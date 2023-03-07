Mar 07, 2023 / 08:55PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Great. Just a quick note on important disclosures. The disclosures appear as a handout available in the registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public website.



With that, I'd like to welcome Michael Burns, Vice Chairman of Lionsgate and Joe Drake, Chairman of the Motion Picture Group. Thank you both so much for joining us.



Michael R. Burns - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Executive Vice Chairman



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

So Michael, maybe just to start us off with the obligatory question. What's left to do on the planned separation of the Starz and the studio assets? And are strategic discussions still part of that with partners or do you foresee a potential outcome where you separate before that happens?- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Executive Vice ChairmanWe remain on track. We've talked about a March filing. That will be a private filing initially and then it will be a public