Sep 14, 2023 / 05:10PM GMT

Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich Cohen - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Thank you for joining Lionsgate. We're thrilled to have Jeffrey Hirsch here, President and CEO of Starz. So I'll get started. I'm joined up here by Brent Navon, who is on my team and I'll get started, and we'll (inaudible).



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchSo Jeff, several streaming services have raised or indicated they will raise prices for their D2C service. And you've indicated that Starz will raise your price for the first time from $8.99 to $9.99 at the end of June. What are you seeing from a consumer demand perspective? And your domestic subs -- over-the-top subs are down -- were down 500,000 in the June quarter. With the price increase, do you expect -- do you anticipate further sub declines?- Starz - President & CEOYes. So we've looked at the business over the last couple of years, and this is the first