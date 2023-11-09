Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Lions Gate Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nilay Shah, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nilay Shah - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Executive VP & Head of IR
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the Lions Gate Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call.
We'll begin with opening remarks from our CEO, Jon Feltheimer; followed by remarks from our CFO, Jimmy Barge. After their remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Also joining us on the call today are Vice Chairman, Michael Burns; COO, Brian Goldsmith; Chairman of the TV Group, Kevin Beggs; Chairman of the Motion Picture Group, Joe Drake; and President of Worldwide TV and Digital Distribution, Jim Packer. And from Starz, we have President and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch; CFO, Scott MacDonald; and President of Domestic Networks, Alison Hoffman.
The matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements,
Q2 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...