Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Li-Cycle Business and Financial Transition Period Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Ms. Nahla Azmy, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Nahla A. Azmy - Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. - SVP of IR & Financial Communications



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for Li-Cycle's review of our business and financial transition period results ended December 31, 2022. We will start today with formal remarks from Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; and Debbie Simpson, Chief Financial Officer. We will then follow with a Q&A session.



Ahead of this call, Li-Cycle issued a press release and a presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.li-cycle.com. On this call, management will be making statements based on current expectations, plans, estimates and assumptions, which are