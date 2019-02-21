Feb 21, 2019 / 03:55PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good. So it is my pleasure to introduce next, Joe Reitmeier, CFO of Lennox. I think we're going to go straight into Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo maybe first of all, Joe, in terms of near-term demand, Carrier yesterday had talked about maybe sort of sluggish start to the year for some of the U.S. residential heating, presumably at this time of year products. Just wondered if you'd seen any kind of similar impact. Ingersoll Rand on the other hand sounded more upbeat. So wondered on your view.- Lennox International Inc. - Executive VP & CFOYes. Once again, we think we're off to a good start here in the first quarter, cold weather helps, and it helps even more if you have high-end furnaces you can sell. And we're working on that. But it's a situation where the dynamics that we experienced through 2018, we see carrying over