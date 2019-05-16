May 16, 2019 / 02:20PM GMT
Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst
Thank you all for being here today. We've got -- we're happy to have Lennox' EVP and CFO, Joe Reitmeier. He's been at Lennox for over a dozen years, and super excited to have you today.
Joseph William Reitmeier - Lennox International Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
I'm obliged. Thanks, Joe.
Questions and Answers:Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst
Yes. It's incredible. So I know you don't have any prepared comments, so we'll get right into the Q&A.
Maybe just -- let's just start high level. Walk us through the progress that you've made. Certainly the tornado impact last year impacted your Residential business. And there seems like a lot of progress has been made to the rightsize the ship. So maybe kind of talk through the -- where we are today.
Joseph William Reitmeier - Lennox International Inc