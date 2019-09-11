Sep 11, 2019 / 02:35PM GMT
Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 7th Annual Laguna Conference here. I see a lot of familiar faces, so thanks for making the trip back out. Good to kick off with a familiar face and a friend on stage for our first meeting, Chairman and CEO of Lennox International, Todd Bluedorn. Todd, thanks for joining us as always.
Todd M. Bluedorn - Lennox International Inc. - Chairman & CEO
(inaudible)
Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
I think just given all that's going on in the world, and certainly a lot of stuff in your business with the tornado and weather and all that there could be to update on -- why don't you spend a few minutes just kind of level setting us and seeing -- talking about what you're seeing out there?
Todd M. Bluedorn - Lennox International Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Good. I mean I would tell you internally, we refer to the
Lennox International Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript
Sep 11, 2019 / 02:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...