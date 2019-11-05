Nov 05, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Yes, why don't we get started? My name is Tim Wojs. I cover building products here at Baird. We're pleased to have Lennox join us again. On stage is Todd Bluedorn. He is Chairman and CEO; and Steve Harrison, who does IR in the audience. So I think Todd will have some opening kind of state of the union comments and then we'll hop right into Q&A.



Todd M. Bluedorn - Lennox International Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Yes, I quickly go through some charts, Tim. And then we'll open up the Q&A. Everyone who has followed up, these charts are consistent. We're in 3 businesses. Our largest or 60% is our Residential Heating & Cooling, all in North America. About a quarter of what we do is commercial Residential Heating & Cooling, buildings three-story and below is primarily unitary, rooftop business and also a service business and also through Europe. About 60%, 70% of what we do is in North America. The balance is in Europe. And then finally our