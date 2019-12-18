Dec 18, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Todd M. Bluedorn - Lennox International Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Welcome. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us, everyone who's listening to the webcast. It's great to have you here today. First, let me introduce the LII senior team who's joining me again this year, as they always do: Joe Reitmeier, who everybody knows, CFO; next, our business segment Presidents: Doug Young, who runs Residential; Gary Bedard, who runs Refrigeration; Elliot Zimmer, who's our new Commercial President; and then the members of our team: John Torres, our General Counsel; Prakash Bedapudi, who's in charge of technology; Dan Sessa, who's our Chief HR Officer. And then everyone knows Steve Harrison in the back, who's in charge of Investor Relations.



Let's go ahead and get started. What we want to accomplish today is what we typically do at this meeting. We'll provide a short -- or I'll provide a short overview of Lennox International. I'll be followed by each of the segment Presidents, who will talk a bit about their businesses, give you an update on the markets and their key strategic initiatives. Joe will be up