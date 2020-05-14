May 14, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst



Okay. Well, welcome to our next session this afternoon. This is Joe Ritchie, head up our U.S. multi-industry group at Goldman.



Very happy to have Lennox International and Todd Bluedorn here with us, Chairman and CEO. Todd, thanks so much for joining us today.



Todd M. Bluedorn - Lennox International Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Great. Thanks for having us, Joe. This is the easiest commute from LaGuardia I've ever had to your conference.



Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst



Great. We'll see if this is a trend in future years or whether we actually go back to physical. So far so good on this one.



(Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry AnalystSo maybe with that, Todd, you