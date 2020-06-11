Jun 11, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT

Ryan James Merkel - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Lennox presentation. I'm Ryan Merkel from William Blair's Research Department. Before we begin, I need to remind you that a complete list of disclosures and conflicts of interest is available on our website. With us today is Todd Bluedorn, Chairman and CEO; and listening is Steve Harrison, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're going to skip introductory remarks and just go right into the Q&A, just to be efficient.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Research AnalystSo Todd, first off, any update you want to provide in your business? I realize you have 2 big variables in COVID and weather, but what can you tell us?- Lennox International Inc. - Chairman & CEOThings broadly are unfolding what we talked about last time we were public or when we were public on the earnings call. I mean what