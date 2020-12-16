Lennox International Inc Investment Community Meeting Transcript

Dec 16, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Todd M. Bluedorn - Lennox International Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone. It's good to be here with you today and share with you our thoughts on LII, even if it is virtual. Joining me today on the call are Joe Reitmeier, our Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Harrison, our VP of Investor Relations.



Given the weather in New York today, I don't -- I would not have looked forward to fighting our way from midtown to LaGuardia, so maybe it's good that we're here. Secondly, with what we always do, a forward-looking statement.



Just continue with the presentation. Three things I'd -- we'd like to do today: One is I'm going to lead off and do a quick business overview and get into some details of the initiatives within the