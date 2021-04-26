Q1 2021 Lennox International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Steve L. Harrison - Lennox International Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for this review of Lennox International's financial performance for the first quarter of 2021. I'm here today with Chairman and CEO, Todd Bluedorn; and CFO, Joe Reitmeier. Todd will review key points for the quarter and Joe will take you through the company's financial performance and outlook for 2021. (Operator Instructions)



In the earnings release we issued this morning, we have included the necessary reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures that will be discussed to GAAP measures. All comparisons mentioned today are against the prior year period.