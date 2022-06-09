Jun 09, 2022 / 03:40PM GMT

Ryan James Merkel - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello. I am Ryan Merkel from William Blair's Research Department. With us today from the company is Alok Maskara, CEO. We also have Joe Reitmeier, CFO, in the audience.



Lennox is the global leader in HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company has been a share gainer, driven by investments in products, distribution and technology. HVAC is one of the best markets that I cover due to a large installed base of equipment that's all going to break and you can't live without it. With that, let me turn it over to Alok.



Alok Maskara - Lennox International Inc. - CEO



Thanks, Ryan. Appreciate it. Good morning. Pleasure to be here. I've been the CEO for 30 days now. That means I'm a complete expert in the industry and the company. And keep that in mind, at the end, if there are any difficult questions, they go to Joe, our CFO,