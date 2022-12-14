Lennox International Inc Investment Community Meeting Transcript

Dec 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Alok Maskara - Lennox International Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. I hope everybody had a chance to mingle a bit before the start of the meeting. We'll have more opportunities to do that. Pleasure to welcome you all here.



Thank you, everybody. Thanks for joining us. And I also want to extend my welcome to everybody who's joining us via our live webcast. I'm Alok Maskara. I'm the CEO of Lennox, and I'm pleased to be here, pleased to be here and share our story, share our strategy for winning, accelerating and optimizing profitable growth.



Along with me, I do have our good looking, all of our executive staff. And also, we have a team of really high-performing talented business unit leaders. So you should have plenty of opportunity to meet us and get your questions answered. Let me start, as we normally do by a quick safety overview.



This is for folks in this room. As you would notice, there are 2 exits, the front and the back, and you're going to use those 2 exits to leave the room in an emergency. There are no planned exercises, nor are there any tests going