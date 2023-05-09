May 09, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Executive Director & Senior Analyst



Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us on day 2 of Oppenheimer's 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference. I'm Noah Kaye, Managing Director in Oppenheimer's Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization practice. We're very happy to welcome to the conference, the management of Lennox CEO, Alok Maskara; CFO, Joe Reitmeier; and VP of IR, Michael Quenzer Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us. It's a pleasure to have you here.



Alok Maskara - Lennox International Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Noah. Delighted to be here. Thanks for hosting.



Joseph William Reitmeier - Lennox International Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Noah.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Executive Director & Senior AnalystSo I want to start at a high level. We had a great opportunity to meet at