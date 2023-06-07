Jun 07, 2023 / 05:20PM GMT

Okay. I think we're live. So good afternoon, everyone. For those of you that don't know me, I'm Nicole DeBlase, and I cover the multi-industry and electrical equipment and machinery spaces at DB.



Next up on today's presentation schedule is Lennox International, and I'm pleased to introduce Joe Reitmeier, CFO. Joe has served as CFO since 2012, prior to which he was CFO of the company's Commercial Heating & Cooling business. So he's been at Lennox for quite some time. And we also have Michael, who works in Investor Relations, with us on the stage.



So we're going to dive right into the fireside chat today. I will open it up to the audience for questions towards the end. So please don't be shy.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead AnalystSo Joe, maybe we could start with what do you think has changed the most at Lennox under Alok's leadership?