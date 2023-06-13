Jun 13, 2023 / 07:10PM GMT

Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Joe O'Dea. I lead the multi-industry effort at Wells, and we're very happy to continue the discussion with Lennox. We have Alok Maskara, who is the CEO; as well as Michael Quenzer, who is the Vice President of Finance. Thank you both so much for being with us this afternoon.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity AnalystI think to sort of kick things off, let's just talk about sort of current state of the environment, sort of to catch us up. You're about a year into the role, sort of things that you're focused on right now, Alok?- Lennox International Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorGreat. Thanks, Joe. First of all, thanks for having me here. Good to be back here. I lived in Chicago for many years, I did my MBA here at Northwestern. It's always fun to be back in