Jul 27, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Lennox Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Chelsey Pulcheon from Lennox Investor Relations team. Chelsey, please go ahead.
Chelsey Pulcheon -
Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, everyone. We are excited to have you here with us this morning. Joining me today is CEO, Alok Maskara; CFO, Joe Reitmeier; and VP Finance, Michael Quenzer.
Alok will discuss quarter highlights and Joe will go into depth on the company's quarterly financial results and our updated guidance for fiscal 2023. After that, we will have a Q&A session with Alok, Joe and Michael.
Turning to Slide 2. A reminder that during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as outlined on this page. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that management considers to be relevant indicators of underlying business performance.
Q2 2023 Lennox International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
