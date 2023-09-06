Sep 06, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Chirag M. Patel - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate
Good morning. We are going to start off the 9:00 a.m. session here with Lennox International. We have Alok Maskara, the CEO of the company as well as Gary Bedard, the EVP and President of the Residential Market. We have a few slides to start with in a little bit and then we'll jump into the discussion point.
Alok Maskara - Lennox International Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Great. Thanks, Chirag. Appreciate it. We have Chelsey -- Chelsey Pulcheon, she is out there, our investor relations. Excited to be here. Thanks for joining us. About 5 slides and then we will get into some Q&A.
Perfect. Let's start by the thing that makes everybody want to do business with Lennox, it's our values. Our dealers typically are extremely loyal. As you know, we go direct to market in most instances. And the reason the dealers want to do business with us is because of our values. Our values of integrity, respect, excellence, that's what founded the company and still goes on today. What we are
Lennox International Inc at Jefferies Industrials Conference Transcript
