Sep 12, 2023 / 02:35PM GMT

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good to see everyone. Thanks for joining us at the 11th Annual Laguna Conference. Really great to see everybody's faces, and I'm welcome -- happy to welcome on stage, the team from Lennox. Good to start off with. But I think it's been a good story here, especially over the last year or 2 with all the changes that have happened and all the improvements.



I'm joined on stage by the Lennox team's, CFO, Joe Reitmeier; Chief Technology Officer, Prakash Bedapudi; and from Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, we have Michael Quenzer. Team, thanks for joining us.



Joseph William Reitmeier - Lennox International Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystJoe, maybe just to start off, kind of tell us what you guys are up to, what you're seeing out there. Certainly, a lot to dive into and a lot of nuance in the resi