Q3 2023 Lennox International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Lennox Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chelsey Pulcheon from the Lennox Investor Relations team. Chelsey, please go ahead.



Thank you, Kerry. Good morning, everyone. We have had an exciting quarter, and we are looking forward to discussing the details with all of you this morning. With me today is CEO, Alok Maskara, CFO, Joe Reitmeier, and VP of Finance, Michael Quenzer. Alok will take you through some quarter highlights as well as some preliminary perspective on the year ahead. Joe will go into depth on the company's quarterly financial results as well as our revised guidance for fiscal 2023.



At the end of the call, we will move to our Q&A session.