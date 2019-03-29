Q4 2018 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the LightInTheBox Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Friday, 29th of March 2019.



I'd like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Christian Arnell. Thank you. Please go ahead



Christian Arnell - Christensen & Associates - MD



Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox' Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today, you will hear from LightInTheBox' CEO Mr. Jian He, who will give you an overview of the company's strategy and recent developments; followed by Ms. Wenyu Liu, the company's Acting Chief Financial Officer, who will address financial results in more detail.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you of our safe harbor statement. Please note that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject