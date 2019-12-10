Q3 2019 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Christian Arnell for opening remarks and introductions. Please go ahead, sir.
Christian Arnell - Christensen & Associates - MD
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox' Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the IR website as well as through PR Newswire services.
Today, you will hear from LightInTheBox' CEO, Mr. Jian He, who will give an overview of the company's strategies and recent developments; followed by Ms. Wenyu Liu, the company's acting Chief Financial Officer, who will go over financial results in more detail.
Before we proceed, I'd like to remind you of our safe harbor statement. Please note that discussion today may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private
