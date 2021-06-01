Jun 01, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter Of 2021 Earnings Conference Call for LightInTheBox Holding Company Limited. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Rene Vanguestaine for opening remarks and instructions. Please go ahead, sir.
Rene Vanguestaine - Christensen & Associates - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Annie. Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The company's earnings results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website as well as through PR Newswire.
Today, you will hear from LightInTheBox CEO, Mr. Jian He, who will give an overview of the company's strategies and recent developments; followed by Ms. Yuanjun Ye, the company's Chief Financial Officer, who will go over financial results. Together with them today is Wenyu Liu, the company's Chief Growth Officer, all will be available for Q&A at the end of this presentation.
Before we proceed, I would like to remind you of our
Q1 2021 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 01, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...